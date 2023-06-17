×
Tags: republicans | smoking gun | biden probe | congress

Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: No Smoking Gun Yet in Biden Probe

Saturday, 17 June 2023 02:19 PM EDT

Republicans don't have the final smoking gun yet in its probe of the Biden family's business dealings, said Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisc.

"We're going to be looking at more bank records. The bank records that we've already found show that the Biden family were getting money out of these approximately 20 different what appear to be shell corporations. So we've got smoke everywhere we look," Grothman said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"On the FBI document, what they call a Form 1023 — they would not have issued a Form 1023 unless they felt this was a credible source. So we'd like to track down the source; we'd like to track down more information. There are other 1023s out there. We'd like to find these other 1023s and, like I said, look more into bank records. It's smoke all around, but I don't think we have final smoking gun yet. But it's a very scary thing, and it's a black day for America. ... We've got a president who looks increasingly likely that he is corrupt," he added.

Republicans last week viewed an FD-1023 form they say includes an unverified allegation from a source who said President Joe Biden, when he was vice president, was involved in a bribery scheme involving a foreign national.

The form, FD-1023, dated June 30, 2020, said the foreign national paid $5 million to receive a desired policy outcome.

Grantham said the House Oversight Committee will find more possible evidence of a smoking gun, though they are dealing with "this frustrating fact that Washington bureaucracy, including the Justice Department, has not expressed an interest in this like they should.

"We have this Form 1023 that we would not have unless there was a belief this was a credible witness, so they should be all over this. They should have been investigating this years ago. But I think because this is President Biden and we have a very partisan judiciary today, they haven't done the investigations they should have," he added.

Saturday, 17 June 2023 02:19 PM
