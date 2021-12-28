Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Republicans Need Roe v. Wade

Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax that Republicans need the Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in Roe vs. Wade, which made abortion legal nationwide, to stay intact. Otherwise, he said, it would become a ''political issue,'' spurring more voters to vote for Democrats.

''The Republican Party needs Roe vs. Wade,'' Dershowitz said on Tuesday's ''Spicer & Co.''

''That's the irony. If the Republican Party loses [the] Roe vs. Wade [ruling], then abortion becomes a political issue. The Democrats win. The Republicans lose. The vast majority of Americans all over the country support abortion.

''Roe vs.Wade has been the greatest gift to Republicans, and they don't appreciate it and understand how they will lose if abortion becomes a political issue,'' he said.

According to a Pew Research Center poll, since 1995, and except for 2009 and 2010, the majority of Americans have been in favor of keeping abortion legal.

Dershowitz predicted that among likely outcomes, as a decision is awaited, the Supreme Court could decide that ''Roe vs.Wade is overruled. And if Roe vs.Wade is overruled, then every state can do whatever it wants to do.

''It might also not overrule Roe vs.Wade, but simply rule constitutional the Mississippi statute, saying 'we're modifying Roe vs.Wade from approximately 23 weeks to 15 weeks,' that's a possible outcome. The end result will be dread for the Republican Party.''

