Rep. Burgess Owens to Newsmax: GOP to Take House and Senate in 2022

Utah GOP Rep. Burgess Owens held back nothing on his predictions to Newsmax about whether the Republicans would take the House and the Senate in 2022.

Appearing on "Cortes & Pellegrino," Owens, when asked if Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., would be speaker of the House, gave a conservative prediction that "we're going to get back the House. We'll get back the Senate."

Owens added that "my hopes are and my prayer is the American people will come out in such a way that we can overcome any details that Biden puts out. So we're going to be a country going back to [winning] our freedom back."

For the upcoming 2022 Senate race, there are six toss-up seats. The seats of the states include Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. If Republicans win four seats, they will be at a 51 seat majority.

For the House, the Democrats currently hold a majority of 221 seats to 213 seats. And according to 270 to Win, "the biennial election for representatives from all 435 Congressional Districts will take place on November 8, 2022. Census-driven redistricting will change the boundaries of almost all of these districts. This is not limited to states gaining or losing seats."

