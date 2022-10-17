Dick Morris to Newsmax: Herschel Walker Closing Strong in Ga. Senate Race

Dick Morris, a, best-selling author, TV host, and previous adviser to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, said he believes that Republican challenger Herschel Walker remains in a great closing position to pull out a Georgia Senate victory over incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., based on his strong showing in Friday's one-on-one debate.

Walker has "evolved into an excellent candidate," Morris told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Bob Sellers.

Morris added that Walker's new polling lead of 2 percentage points could grow even larger, once early voting in Georgia begins.

During the summer months, Morris acknowledged that Trump's pre-primaries strategy of seeking out "not-political" Senate candidates "may have initially backfired," since the general voting public wasn't sure if household names like Walker or Pennsylvania Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could go beyond athletic greatness, or syndicated TV medical fame.

But over time, Walker and Oz — along with other Senate candidates, such as Blake Masters (Arizona), JD Vance (Ohio), and Adam Laxalt (Nevada) — suddenly have Republicans feeling optimistic about breaking the 50-all Senate tie in the upcoming midterm elections (Nov. 8).

And from one incumbent's perspective, Morris remains confident that Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, will hold off independent Evan McMullin in that Senate battle.

"You know what they say about Communists? If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it's a duck," mused Morris, while relaying how McMullin acts, talks, and quacks like a Democrat — despite his official "independent" status.

"[McMullin's] a Democrat in sheep's clothing," says Morris.

The Republicans' Election Night optimism runs even higher in the House chamber, where Morris expects landslide-like results on Election Night.

Morris' House prediction: Republicans will enjoy a net positive "north of 40 seats," he says.

"Inflation and the economy" are driving the midterm elections, reasons Morris.

And as he lays out in "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," Morris addresses how the underlying issues with voters now "are so positive" for the Republicans ... and "so negative for the Democrats."

"You'll see a major Republican shift ... beyond anyone's predictions" on Election Night, offers Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax.

Among the tide shift in the Republicans' favor, Morris believes the GOP will have "swing-race" success in previous Democrat strongholds, such as Connecticut, Colorado, and Washington State.

And according to Morris, don't be surprised if Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon upends incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the battleground state of Michigan.

