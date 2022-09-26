Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Have Become 'Party of Abortions,' Not Pro-Choice

Dick Morris, a political strategist, and former adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said he believes that Republicans have found their niche with the majority of American voters amid the hot-button issue of abortion rights.

In June and July, immediately following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade (by a 5-4 decision), Morris reasons the Republicans "took a drubbing" in the court of public opinion, especially among the pro-choice and pro-abortion audiences.

However, since then, Morris says the GOP leadership has found a "good compromise" in touting a 15-week abortion ban — compared to the Democratic Party's minimum desire for legal abortions at 40 weeks ... right up until the birth of a baby.

"Fifteen weeks gives the Republicans a good place to stand," Morris told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

As for the Democrats, Morris says, "They've become the party of abortions, not necessarily the party of pro-choice, which is something most Americans don't like."

Morris also says that Democrats, perhaps out of hubris, have blown past "the stop sign" of common-sense compromise, with an issue that has varying layers of support nationwide.

From Morris' perspective, the abortion-rights momentum swing mirrors the Republicans' recent surge with conservatives, independents, and even moderate Democrats.

During the summer, the GOP and Democrats were in a virtual tie with generic-ballot national polling.

But now, Morris says the Republicans hold a 4-point edge over Democrats, with just six weeks before the midterm elections (Nov. 8) — and it's a 9-point swing in battleground states.

As such, the two sets of crowds blaming President Joe Biden for putting America on the wrong track, and appreciating the accomplishments of former President Donald Trump — in hindsight — are steadily coming together, says Morris.

"The two sides of the coin have merged," says Morris, who also hosts "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, while adding that American voters understand President Trump had "already solved" many of the problems the Biden administration have created since taking over the White House in January, 2021.

