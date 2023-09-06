Matt Taibbi to Newsmax: Sad When Reporters Let Bias Sway Coverage

Many reporters working for mainstream outlets, even if their editors stop them, will try to report a story that may negatively impact a politician or public figure; but some journalists work to kill their own stories because they let their personal politics get in the way, independent journalist Matt Taibbi told Newsmax Wednesday.

Taibbi told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that he's seen reporters act this way, using the "Twitter Files" as an example, where "reporters knew about misdeeds that were going on and held the information until it was politically convenient to release."

"So that's not surprising. But it's very, very sad and speaks to the degraded state of our business," Taibbi said.

It was revealed Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee that, while Joe Biden was vice president, his staff communicated with business partners of his son Hunter Biden and discussed ways to make sure reporters who asked about Hunter Biden didn't publish stories damaging to him. One Bloomberg reporter seemingly buried her own story willingly, after consulting with Biden's staff.

