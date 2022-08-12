×
Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: DOJ and FBI 'Will Lie'

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

Friday, 12 August 2022 09:33 PM EDT

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax that a key takeaway from the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida property is that the Justice Department and FBI "will lie to the American people."

"They've been trying to destroy him," Nehls said Friday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They've been trying to take him down for the last five years. They haven't been successful, and ... they're trying to do it again with this search of his beautiful home in Mar-a-Lago.

"It's all lies, and we know it. We know that the DOJ and FBI — they will lie to the American people," he continued. "They use the dishonest media to carry this false narrative, this lie."

The Texas congressman said the same intelligence agencies that investigated Trump for Russian collusion during his presidency were now targeting him for housing classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland "and [FBI Director] Christopher Wray are all a part of this. Shame on them for this. You know you had Garland note yesterday that, 'Yeah, I was aware of it.' Then 11 minutes of a press conference and didn't say a damn thing, quite honestly.

"They despise Donald Trump, and they don't want him on the ballot in 2024," he added.

Nehls said the FBI and Justice Department "knew that Trump had documents inside his home," citing their February and June visits to the former president's Palm Beach residence.

"What we do know, under the authority of the president, is that he can declassify these documents. And I believe that's exactly what he did. He declassified these documents," he stated.


Friday, 12 August 2022 09:33 PM
