×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: repbulicans | midterms | 2022

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden's Bad Policies Spurring Red Wave

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 06:19 PM EDT

Dick Morris, an adviser to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's bad policies are pushing the electorate, and in some cases where voters might otherwise vote Democrat, toward the GOP this midterm.

"I think the most important insight to learn at this point in the race," Morris tells "American Agenda" during his appearance,"is that there are some times when candidates and parties are able to articulate the national theme that weaves together all of these candidates in all of their districts and all of their issues."

"It's kind of like looking at an individual star," the political author continued, "you put them together into a constellation, and that makes it easier to identify them and to derive meaning from them."

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

Providing examples of points in the public zeitgeist that rallied voters en masse, Morris points to the "Iraq war ... opposition to Obamacare ... and the Tea Party movement," that, for their time, resulted in "massive victories in the House of Representatives. And that's what we're facing now in the House and the Senate."

"The theme," spurring voters toward Republicans, Morris adds," is opposition to Biden's policies; opposition to the big spending; opposition to the weak on crime positions; and opposition to the open borders. And Biden's policies have left such an imprint on the country that opposing them has woven Republicans together into a thematic campaign."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dick Morris, an adviser to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's bad policies are pushing the electorate, and in some cases where voters might otherwise vote Democrat, toward the GOP this midterm.
repbulicans, midterms, 2022
300
2022-19-31
Monday, 31 October 2022 06:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved