Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden's Bad Policies Spurring Red Wave

Dick Morris, an adviser to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's bad policies are pushing the electorate, and in some cases where voters might otherwise vote Democrat, toward the GOP this midterm.

"I think the most important insight to learn at this point in the race," Morris tells "American Agenda" during his appearance,"is that there are some times when candidates and parties are able to articulate the national theme that weaves together all of these candidates in all of their districts and all of their issues."

"It's kind of like looking at an individual star," the political author continued, "you put them together into a constellation, and that makes it easier to identify them and to derive meaning from them."

Providing examples of points in the public zeitgeist that rallied voters en masse, Morris points to the "Iraq war ... opposition to Obamacare ... and the Tea Party movement," that, for their time, resulted in "massive victories in the House of Representatives. And that's what we're facing now in the House and the Senate."

"The theme," spurring voters toward Republicans, Morris adds," is opposition to Biden's policies; opposition to the big spending; opposition to the weak on crime positions; and opposition to the open borders. And Biden's policies have left such an imprint on the country that opposing them has woven Republicans together into a thematic campaign."

