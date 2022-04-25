Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: Biden Admin Wants US to Forget Afghanistan Disaster

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden administration is trying to do “anything and everything to make America forget” last year’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan after reports resurfaced on Pakistan buying U.S. weapons from the Taliban.

During his appearance on “Stinchfield,” the Florida congressman said that “Joe Biden left thousands of Americans behind, tens of thousands of our allies behind. And are now letting literally millions of people starve at the hands of the Taliban.”

Waltz then focused on the brutal penalties allies of U.S. forces, like interpreters, were facing in Taliban-occupied Afghanistan.

“I just got a call from one of my interpreters who stood and fought with me, fought for our flag, was willing to die for our values. And his cousin was hooked to the back of a Taliban truck and dragged to death ... at the end of the day, they beat him to death,” Waltz shared.

The congressman also keyed in on the threat of terrorist groups, like ISIS and al-Qaeda, reemerging in the country, forcing us to respond, and using U.S. weapons to fight us in the future.

“The thing that has me so upset is that future American soldiers are going to have to likely go back to deal with this. Because now ISIS has room to grow, they fully intend to hit us again. al-Qaeda intends to hit us again,” Waltz stated.

“When future American soldiers and special operators have to go back to deal with it, they’re going to have to fight through our own equipment,” he continued. “Tax-payer funded equipment that will be shooting at and killing American soldiers it’s outrageous.”

