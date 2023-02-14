Rep. Mike Flood to Newsmax: TikTok Ban 'Absolutely' Possible

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Tuesday that a nationwide ban on TikTok is "absolutely" possible in the near future.

When asked on "National Report" whether he thinks TikTok could be banned nationwide for everyday Americans, Flood replied: "Absolutely."

"I think this is bigger than balloons," said Flood, alluding to the Chinese spy balloon recently shot down by the U.S. military.

"First it was TikTok, then Huawei. You know, the Chinese have their cellular equipment embedded across the Heartland next to sensitive military sites," Flood said. "So my question is: Why has it taken us this long to get where we're at right now on TikTok? This needs to happen.

"When [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer, [D-N.Y.,] acknowledges that the Senate Commerce Committee has a role to play here, it just makes sense.”

Flood added, "We’re giving up too much data, we're giving up too much information to a country that sees weakness in America."

"You know, just last week, they sent a surveillance balloon [that] floated its way across the entire country while the Biden administration did nothing and the world watched," Flood said. "So absolutely I think that a TikTok ban is on the horizon. And the minute more Americans realize what kind of threat China poses, I think they'll understand why that app needs to go."

