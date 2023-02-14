×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rep. | mike flood | newsmax | tiktok | china

Rep. Mike Flood to Newsmax: TikTok Ban 'Absolutely' Possible

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Tuesday, 14 February 2023 12:20 PM EST

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Tuesday that a nationwide ban on TikTok is "absolutely" possible in the near future.

When asked on "National Report" whether he thinks TikTok could be banned nationwide for everyday Americans, Flood replied: "Absolutely."

"I think this is bigger than balloons," said Flood, alluding to the Chinese spy balloon recently shot down by the U.S. military.

"First it was TikTok, then Huawei. You know, the Chinese have their cellular equipment embedded across the Heartland next to sensitive military sites," Flood said. "So my question is: Why has it taken us this long to get where we're at right now on TikTok? This needs to happen. 

"When [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer, [D-N.Y.,] acknowledges that the Senate Commerce Committee has a role to play here, it just makes sense.”

Flood added, "We’re giving up too much data, we're giving up too much information to a country that sees weakness in America."

"You know, just last week, they sent a surveillance balloon [that] floated its way across the entire country while the Biden administration did nothing and the world watched," Flood said. "So absolutely I think that a TikTok ban is on the horizon. And the minute more Americans realize what kind of threat China poses, I think they'll understand why that app needs to go."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Tuesday that a nationwide ban on TikTok is "absolutely" possible in the near future.
rep., mike flood, newsmax, tiktok, china
267
2023-20-14
Tuesday, 14 February 2023 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved