Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: New Bill Speeds Emergency Medical Aid

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that his new bill would make it easier for medical professionals to help in a federally declared emergency anywhere in the U.S., eliminating state-by-state barriers that he says slow lifesaving care when minutes matter.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," McCormick said the Medical Professional Access Act builds on lessons learned during the COVID crisis, when states scrambled to share personnel but were often blocked by licensure rules and bureaucratic delays.

McCormick, an emergency physician and Marine and Navy veteran, said the legislation would ensure that qualified providers can deploy immediately during federal emergencies without navigating a separate accreditation process for each state.

"It basically makes you able to go to any state during an emergency and serve the people … without any kind of constraints or regulations," McCormick told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Jon Glasgow. "It's going to be great for access."

His bill, detailed in a press release, leverages the Constitution's Supremacy Clause to prevent states from restricting the work of federally contracted or licensed medical professionals during crises.

Under the proposal, doctors, nurses, and other specialists could deliver care in any state or territory after a federal emergency declaration. That would strengthen response capacity, reduce strain on overwhelmed hospitals, and improve patient outcomes.

As the congressman described, "This common-sense bill will save lives by allowing top medical professionals to provide care wherever it's needed most."

McCormick also criticized the looming expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies, warning that Democrats continue to focus on government spending instead of the root causes of skyrocketing healthcare costs.

He noted that insurance premiums have increased nearly 87% since the ACA took effect, while insurance companies' net profits have surged over 230%.

"We keep on turning back to government to solve the problem that the government created," he said, arguing that subsidies merely mask rising costs.

Consolidation in the healthcare industry, he added, has pushed nearly 80% of doctors into hospital systems, driving prices higher for families already struggling with record inflation.

On the prospect of a government shutdown early next year, McCormick said the House has already passed nine of 12 appropriations bills, but acknowledged that negotiations over the remaining three remain difficult.

He emphasized that Congress must stop using federal worker paychecks as leverage, noting that Republicans passed measures ensuring essential personnel receive pay even during a shutdown.

Asked about speculation he may run to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff, McCormick said he is focused on his district but remains committed to helping defeat the incumbent, whom he called "likable" but "completely wrong on these issues."

