Rep. McClain to Newsmax: 'Democrats Flat Out Lie' About Healthcare

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax that especially when talking about healthcare in America, "The Democrats flat out lie."

McClain told Newsmax's "Newsline" on Friday, "Here's the truth. Democrats want to use healthcare as an issue. They have absolutely zero appetite for actually helping families. They want subsidies."

McClain argued that the need for government subsidies for healthcare mean the system has failed. "These COVID-era extension subsidies., do you know who they go to? They don't go to the families. They actually go to big insurance companies."

She charges the insurance industry with cashing in on the Democrat-supported federal subsidies. "And, oh, by the way, big insurance companies' profits have risen 600% since Obamacare, which was a Democratic idea to begin with. Hence, Obamacare."

The Republican Conference chairwoman says few people support that approach. "Has your income increased by 600%? I don't think so. Republicans ... we are focused on bringing down costs, lowering premiums for everybody, not just the 7% of which we're talking about these subsidies, but for all families."

McClain says the debate in Congress over how to fix Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, means a system that helps everyone. "And we care about lowering premiums, not giving a 600% increase to the insurance companies. So maybe the Democrats are right. We are far apart on that."

House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, told Newsmax that larger reforms may have to be done through reconciliation, and the GOP's framework would include more money for health savings accounts, cost-sharing reductions, and association health plans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., may offer an amendment for a short-term extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, but it would impose abortion restrictions to appease moderates.

Rep. Rich McCormick warned Friday that Democrats are pressing to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies not to fix healthcare, but to gain a political edge ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The Georgia Republican said on Newsmax that the push on Capitol Hill amounts to "playing games with people's lives" while ignoring much-needed healthcare reform.

