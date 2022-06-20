×
Rep. Díaz-Balart to Newsmax Bidens Border Policy Inconsistent | Chaotic

Rep. Díaz-Balart to Newsmax: Biden's Border Policy 'Inconsistent, Chaotic'

(AP)

Monday, 20 June 2022 10:31 PM

President Joe Biden’s border policy is the “most inconsistent, just chaotic policy that one has ever seen on the southern border,” Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart , R-Fla., told Newsmax Monday.

After “Rob Schmitt Tonight” host Rob Schmitt spoke about the contrast between the Biden administration's seemingly lax attitude toward illegal border crossers and its strict policies of sending Cuban refugees back to Cuba, Díaz-Balart raised the point that one would think that Cubans fleeing communism would have more of a reason to be let into the U.S. than people randomly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“You would think that if there's anybody that has a legitimate claim potential legitimate claim for asylum, it would be Cubans or Nicaraguans or Venezuelans, because of those Marxist dictatorships in the countries, but they're sent right back in sometimes without much of a hearing, right?” Díaz-Balart told Schmitt. 

“But everybody else is just walking across the border, and it's not only people coming from Mexico. … It's coming from pretty much every country around the world. We know that there have been some terrorists that have been apprehended, a very large number of terrorists have been apprehended crossing the southern border.

"We don't know who's actually gotten through. But again, this is the most inconsistent, just chaotic policy that one has ever seen on the southern border,” Díaz-Balart added.

Monday, 20 June 2022 10:31 PM
