Rep. Mike Cloud to Newsmax: Network Cancellation 'Unconscionable'

Rep. Mike Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax that DirecTV's deplatforming of the network was "absolutely unconscionable."

Cloud, appearing on Thursday night's "Greg Kelly Reports," was asked about DirecTV's removal of Newsmax from its satellite TV service.

"It's absolutely unconscionable," Cloud said. "For people who talk about equity all the time, to constantly disparage and work against any sort of conservative ideology, it's just unfortunate. It's sad. It's tragic to see it happen.

"To think if your ideas are so bad that you have to use censorship, coercion, and oppression to move them forward and get any traction, maybe you just have bad ideas. And so, it's time for these people to stop this. We certainly, from an oversight perspective, have to keep looking into what's going on here, and we'll continue to do that."

Cloud is a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

