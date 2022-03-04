Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: 'Incredible How Naive' Administration Has Been With Russia

It's "incredible how naive" the Biden administration has been over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday.

Tenney said the administration should stop buying Russian oil, and shouild have taken steps to keep the U.S. energy independent.

"We still have the option on the table to impose sanctions on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin by not buying Russian oil, something that incredibly [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi agreed to yesterday," Tenney said on "National Report." "But the problem is, if we're going to cut off Russian oil to the United States, we have to produce our own."

That means bringing back the Keystone XL pipeline, Tenney said.

"Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said this is off the table, but he's willing to negotiate and get oil from Iran," said Tenney, noting that Russia is one of the negotiators in restoring the Iran nuclear deal.

"This is insane that this administration is not looking at this clear-eyed and with common sense."

Despite Pelosi saying she's interested in stopping Russian oil imports, Tenney said the speaker is "not willing to unleash the abundant supplies that we have, even in my district in New York State, where some of the best shale reserves are right in the southern tier."

"We are the only state in the nation that's not allowed to do safe, responsible, regulated gas drilling to tap into those resources for prosperity and to make us energy secure," Tenney said.

However, Tenney said that the only positive thing to come out of talks between Ukraine and Putin was the allowance of some channels through which women, children, and vulnerable people can leave Ukraine for Poland.

"It's heartwarming to see what a great ally Poland is," Tenney said. "People are in stadiums, donating blood to help refugees and people that have been wounded in this absolutely murderous invasion of Ukraine."

Tenney also discussed the moves to lift mask regulations including in New York City.

"We had the optic on the Nancy Pelosi under a lot of pressure from many of us, including me, and my colleagues said enough with this phony object of the mask mandate," Tenney said. "So yes, this is continuing with New York City, the ground zero of liberal leftist misinformation."

