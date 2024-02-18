Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Biden Can't Hide in Basement

Joe Biden cannot remain in the basement to hide his mental deficiencies, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., a longtime physician, told Newsmax on Sunday.

Harris, an anesthesiologist and member of the GOP Doctors Caucus, said Biden's cognitive state only will be exposed further as the 2024 presidential campaign continues. At the moment, the president and former President Donald Trump are their respective party front-runners to meet in a general election rematch.

"There is no way he [Biden] gets through another four years without it becoming very apparent he can't make the decisions you need a president to make," Harris told host Jon Glasgow on "Sunday Report."

"And remember, four years ago, they kept him in the basement for the campaign. … Had they let him out in public, I think most of the public would have seen in the beginning of his elderly, I guess you'd have to call it dementia, problems.

"They would have seen it four years ago. They definitely see it now. They definitely know it now."

Special counsel Robert Hur on Feb. 5 released a report saying Biden mishandled classified documents but won't be prosecuted because a jury would see a person presenting himself as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Harris said Democrat leaders such as former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, will seek to replace Biden on the party’s national ticket.

"They're very, very concerned about it," Harris said of Democrats. "That's why they were so concerned about the [special counsel Robert] Hur report. It just confirmed what people saw with their own eyes.

"And again, they're going to try to get him out before the convention because honestly, if you wait until the convention, which is an August convention, you would have less than three months to introduce a new presidential candidate to the American people, and I don't think the Democrats are going to win if they have to have a new candidate in August.

"I think they're going to try to get him out in the next couple of months, but I don't think Joe is gonna go, go into the night quietly."

Harris said Biden likely will mange to get through his March 7 State of the Union without a major gaffe "as long as he stays on teleprompter."

"On teleprompter, he'll be fine," Harris told Glasgow, "but America has seen him off teleprompter and Mr. Hur has seen him off teleprompter, and that's what's worrisome.

"When he has to make a major decision, again, God forbid, you know a wartime decision, there's no teleprompter there to help him."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com