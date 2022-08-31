Craig Shirley to Newsmax: Reagan Pushed Gorbachev to Dissolve Soviet Union

Former President Ronald Reagan pushed for the dissolution of the Soviet Union while Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, didn't push hard for the dissolution, said Craig Paul Shirley, a conservative American political consultant and Reagan biographer and presidential historian.

Their relationship "ended up being very cordial," Shirley told Newsmax TV's "American Agenda" on Wednesday, one day after Gorbachev, 91, died.

"At the end, when Reagan was ex-president, he actually traveled to Moscow to see Gorbachev and they got along very well," Shirley said. "I don't want to push this too hard; you know you can't speak ill of the dead, as the Latin say, but I don't want to give Gorbachev too much credit.

"He was one of the figures of the Cold War but he was, along with Reagan and that's what I'm thinking about now – they're all passed away now – [Margaret] Thatcher and Pope John Paul II deserves a lot of credit, too.

"But Gorbachev was kind of the Chauncey Gardner of the whole deal. Reagan was the straw who stirred the drink. He said one of his great goals was to defeat of Soviet communism and he achieved that goal.

"Gorbachev wasn't so much pushing for the dissolution; he was trying to prop up the Soviet Union at the Paris strike and stuff like that. It was Reagan who pushed them over the edge and pushed them toward the breakup of the Soviet Union, the defeat of the Soviet Union and the emergence of the former Warsaw Pact countries."

Gorbachev was reviled by many countrymen who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The Russian nation that emerged from its Soviet past shrank in size as 15 new nations were created.

Shirley said Gorbachev wasn't celebrated in Russia after his death as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gorbachev "didn't like each other very much."

"Gorbachev is blamed by the Russian people for their defeat in the Cold War and the breakup of the Soviet Union, and Putin is credited for trying to reassemble it," said Shirley. "But Gorbachev was smart enough to see the future. In fact, he once said, 'The future points to our freedom.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!