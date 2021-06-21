Michael Reagan to Newsmax: 'Good' Bishops Standing Up to Biden on Abortion

President of the Reagan Foundation and son of former President Ronald Reagan said Monday that it is a good thing to see some Catholic bishops standing up against President Joe Biden’s pro-choice stand on abortion.

“It's good to see the Catholic bishops and others standing up and taking a stand against Joe Biden and others about abortion,” Reagan said Monday during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show.” “I know there's going to be Catholic bishops out there like (Archbishop) Gregory on the other side of the equation, but again, it's time that we joined the battle, to join the fight, rather than sit back and say, well, God will just take care of it, we don't have to worry. No, God won't take care of it unless we stand up for God.”

U.S. Catholic bishops voted Friday to back guidance that could limit the ability for Catholic politicians to receive Communion if they support abortion, the Washington Post reported.

The move came following a three-and-a-half hour “emotional” discussion during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Thursday.

The issue centers on the church doctrine against abortion and the ability of pro-choice politicians and others to receive the Eucharist during mass.

The document, which passed 73-24 percent, clarifies the meaning of the Eucharist, which for Catholics means the actual transformation of bread and wine into the body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ through the ritual of the mass, according to the New York Times.

According to Catholic doctrine, anyone in a state of mortal sin, such as “receiving or participating in an abortion,” should not take Communion unless they have first been to confession.

“Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup” (1 Cor. 11:27–28),” the Catholic.com website said. “This is an absolute requirement that can never be dispensed. To receive the Eucharist without sanctifying grace in your soul profanes the Eucharist in the most grievous manner.”

The move is seen as a step in the direction of denying Communion to Biden, who is the first practicing Catholic President since John F. Kennedy, for his support of abortion.

Other Democratic Catholics like Nancy Pelosi could also be denied, under the new guidance.

Washington Archbishop Gregory, however, has said he would still give Communion to the president.

Reagan said that is not surprising as religion inside the beltway is based more on politics than theology.

“It's all about politics, it is always about politics.” Reagan said. “Just follow the political money if you will, so people will not come out against Joe Biden because he's president of the United States and they worry about what could happen to them, within the government, against Catholicism against any religion.”

Related Stories: