Tags: raymond lopez | chicago | migrant | crisis | biden administration | greg abbott | border

Chicago Alderman to Newsmax: Biden, Not Abbott, to Blame for Border

By    |   Wednesday, 27 December 2023 08:00 PM EST

Chicago alderman Raymond Lopez told Newsmax on Wednesday that the blame for the migrant crisis on the southern border should land squarely with President Joe Biden and his administration — not Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is busing migrants to sanctuary cities.

"It's one thing to point fingers at Greg Abbott for the migrant asylum seekers that he shipped here, but it's something totally different to lay blame for the entire collapse of border security at the feet of the president of the United States which where it belongs — Joe Biden," Lopez said during an appearance Wednesday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"And that's something that our mayor has steadfastly refused to do, even though Chicago will be home to the Democrat National Convention next year. That is who we need to hold accountable. That is where we need to start this conversation — at the federal level — which has failed us for decades to address this crisis. And now, we are seeing individuals who are manipulating the asylum process in order to enter into this country."

Lopez also said that all the fingers are being pointed in the wrong direction in order to fulfill a political agenda.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

