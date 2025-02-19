WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rare earth | minerals | lindsey graham | ukraine | war | deal | tom cotton

Sen. Cotton to Newsmax: US Should Claim Ukraine's Minerals

By    |   Wednesday, 19 February 2025 09:02 PM EST

Promoting his new book "Seven Things You Can't Say About China," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., responded to Newsmax when asked about the postwar plans for Ukraine, that the United States would likely be involved in a rebuild effort and could expect mineral rights.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Cotton emphasized the need to "focus on trying to stabilize and help Ukraine rebuild." He then endorsed South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposal that the U.S. should claim rights to Ukraine's rare earth minerals as part of collateral for taxpayer loans.

"That's the exact kind of thing that we need to break our dependence on China for rare earth minerals that are so vital in a modern digital and information age economy, as I write in my new book."

