Rep. Weber to Newsmax: GOP 'Fighting for Americans' With McCarthy Vote

There were some "ruffled feathers and some heated remarks" over the past week before House Republicans agreed to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as the chamber's new speaker; but at the end of the day, lawmakers were "fighting for Americans" through the series of concessions that were reached, Rep. Randy Weber, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We have different, maybe, plans and thoughts on how to get there. But at the end of the day, we all come together and we want to make our country stronger, make the country safer, secure our border and make sure that we have got a handle on spending," said the Texas Republican, who had supported McCarthy's bid throughout the week, on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You're going to see that under McCarthy."

And even though there was controversy over the members of Congress who held back from voting for McCarthy through 14 rounds of voting before he picked up the win in the 15th round, that says to the American people that "Congress will work things out," said Weber.

"We will work night and day [and] hammer out the details, but we're going to get it right. And we did that last night," said Weber.

He also commented on his fellow Texas Republican, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who at one point lambasted the Congress members holding out against McCarthy, with Time reporting that he had said at one point that "we cannot let the terrorists win."

"Our old emotions ran high," said Weber. "People were tired. We worked long and hard. And in the emotion of the minute, the heat of the moment, things like that happen. There's a lot at stake for the American people. And again, I think we're getting it done; and it's time to get to work. And I hope that he can come back together because you know, as a fellow team guy, we love his representation up on the hill."

To win his election, McCarthy agreed to several concessions his opponents were making, including the reinstatement of a House rule allowing any one member to call for a vote to remove him from office; and Weber said the new rules will be hammered out and the Republican conference is "going to come together."

"We're going to hash those out, hammer those out. And the American people are going to be the beneficiaries," the congressman said.

He also agreed that former President Donald Trump, who backed McCarthy, was influential in the process, but said it is hard to say how far his influence reached.

"Of course, he is very popular with my district, very popular with a lot of solid conservative Republicans," said Weber.

