Rep. Weber to Newsmax: 'Not the Time to Start Looking for Blame'

Rep. Randy Weber told Newsmax Saturday that the focus in the aftermath of deadly Texas Hill Country flooding a week ago is not finding someone to blame.

"This is not the time to start looking for blame right now," Weber told "Saturday Report."

The Texas Republican said there's plenty of time for review once everyone is accounted for.

"If we're gonna change some things, let's look at that going forward."

The Texas Tribune reported that the death toll from the deadly July 4 flooding has reached 128, with another 166 still missing from flooding across the region.

Weber said the Guadalupe River over the course of about an hour turned into a raging nightmare.

"It was about a 45-minute notice; and the flood, the water raised 26 feet in 45 minutes in the middle of the night, for Pete's sakes."

He said it will take time to sort things out.

"So I think for the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the federal government to understand, it's gonna take time. We'll come back with a better process."

Weber said he disagrees with those who want to place blame on anyone at this point for a natural disaster. He said there's time for that, but it isn't now.

"We need to focus on the families and their lost and loved ones, and that's what we need to be focused on."

The Tribune reported that more than 2,000 volunteers are assisting state and local search and rescue teams in the recovery effort. The Trump administration has approved federal disaster aid for several Texas counties.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the area on Friday. Trump said he was shocked when he saw the devastation.

"This is a tough one," he said. "I've never seen anything like this."

