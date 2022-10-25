Rep. Randy Weber to Newsmax: Releasing Oil Reserve Is an 'Election Year Ploy'

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Newsmax Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s decision to unleash the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is “nothing more than an election year ploy.”

During an appearance on “Spicer & Co.,” Weber argued that the status of the oil reserve is in trouble if the Biden administration keeps releasing millions of barrels to combat inflation instead of cutting red tape.

“Keystone pipeline is 14th the output of the Colonial Pipeline system that feeds the entire southeastern part of the United States,” Weber explained. “We can bring that oil into Texas. We can refine it. We can get oil prices lower here. We can sell it here. We can put it in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.”

However, he continues, President Joe Biden “doesn’t want that. He wants to kill the fossil fuel industry.”

Weber claimed that, although Biden’s energy policy is even farther left than former President Barack Obama’s, if Obama let pipeline expansions go through during his tenure, we wouldn't have energy issues.

“We would already be reaping the reward and benefits,” the congressman stated. “The president hates the fossil fuel industry. He wants to kill jobs, jobs, jobs. And we’re willing and able to refine everything we can in Texas. He’s just got to clear the path.”

His comments are in the backdrop of OPEC’s decision to slash production over Biden’s continual release of oil from the U.S. reserves in an effort to fight inflation. Now, Saudi Arabia has also agreed to strengthen its energy cooperation with China.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!