Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Biden's Actions Left Oil Reserves 'Perilously Low'

The nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest point since 1984 because of President Joe Biden's actions and limits on domestic drilling, Rep. Randy Weber told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We are perilously low, and pulling oil out of there really didn't make a huge difference in the cost of oil," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that it makes little sense for the Biden administration to congratulate itself for getting oil prices at about $80 a barrel, after a few years back, former President Donald Trump wanted to fill the reserves for about $20 a barrel.

"It's typical government," said Weber. "Buy high and sell low, that's their theory. It doesn't make any sense."

Further, the oil reserves are for "strategic reasons," not for Biden to have pulled out millions of barrels "to reduce the price of gasoline during an election year," said Weber.

"It makes zero sense what they're doing," he said. "In 2011, there were 30 million barrels of crude oil that were taken out, I think, because Libya was having problems and that interrupted the supply. Contrast that with Biden's one million barrels a day for 180 days, and now as much as 220 million barrels."

Meanwhile, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Monday said nothing is standing in the way of domestic gas and oil production, and that Biden would veto the Production Response Act, a proposal to limit drawdowns to the strategic reserve while demanding plans for more action on domestic production if the bill comes to his desk.

Weber disagreed with her comments, noting that Biden went overseas to negotiate for oil production with Saudi Arabia and also went to Venezuela.

"We would say to him to come to Texas, where we can have more oil production," said Weber. "These industries know what the best source of crude oil is and they want to get those permits approved so that we here in the United States can produce more oil right here and now, and Biden seems more intent on helping our enemies," he said.

Biden said Monday in a Twitter post that gas prices have dropped by about $1.60 a gallon since their peak over the summer, and that his administration will keep working to lower costs, but Weber said the people in his state don't buy what the president is claiming.

"I hope more Americans are paying attention," he said. "For America to be safe. We have to have a stable fuel supply ready for strategic reasons, and that means our military. That means not buying down prices of gasoline in an election year. That's exactly what he's trying to do with his revisionist history is to say he's done a good job."

