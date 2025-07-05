Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Democrats Spreading Myths About Megabill

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Democrats are spreading myths about the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on the July 4 holiday.

Weber told "Wake Up America" on Saturday that "The myth that the Democrats are spreading is it's just a tax break for billionaires. That's just not true ... it delivers the largest middle and working-class cut tax in history."

The numbers, said Weber, are astounding. "It'll put about ten thousand dollars a year back in the pockets of typical hard-working families," he said.

Weber said the next lie being spread by Democrats is that the new law will break the backs of low-income families. "Again, that's just not the case. It will deliver paychecks for those same low-income families as it does middle," he explained.

The Texas Republican said the list of benefits for Americans from the massive piece of legislation is long. "We're also going to expand opportunity zones," Weber noted. "We're gonna expand childcare access. We're increasing the child care tax credit, and creating newborn savings accounts."

President Trump and key members of his administration were heavily involved in moving the package of spending reductions and permanent tax cuts through the House and Senate. Vice President JD Vance was needed to cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

The legislation in some ways is seen as a rebuke of the policies of former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Some aspects of Obama's Medicaid growth were rolled back, along with putting the brakes on renewable energy projects pushed by Biden.

Weber said there's no end to what he's heard from Democrats that is not true about the One Big Beautiful Bill. "So the lies that they're spreading as a scare tactic is just not true," he said. "And that's just a couple of things. I can go on as long as you want me to tell you a lot of the good things that it does."

But the centerpiece of the bill, he said, is making permanent the tax cuts originally set up by President Trump in 2017. "We wanted to extend the largest tax cut in history, the tax cuts and Job Act. We wanted working Americans to be able to keep more of their own money."

Upon final passage in the House, Trump posted "The Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed the "ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT." Our Party is UNITED like never before and, our Country is "HOT."

