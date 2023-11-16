Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Biden 'Let the Truth Out' About Xi

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday it's "no surprise" that President Joe Biden "let the truth out" about Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to San Francisco this week.

Biden on Wednesday said Xi is "a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours."

"Well, on his good days, Biden is able to make some fairly decent statements," Weber said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Yes, you're absolutely right: He let the truth out. It's no surprise at all. Think about it, Chris. They invited the Communist Chinese dictator that has the worst record of human rights in the history of the world, in my opinion.

"They invite him to come over here, and they clean up all the feces, and all the stuff that's on the streets just so the Chinese Communist dictator can come dictate to us what we need," he continued. "You're probably following this, too. They said that he made overtones of that we might get – some new panda bears. Well, isn't that nice? It's unbelievable that Biden is so gullible."

San Francisco business owners and residents slammed the city's cleanup campaign ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, saying attempts to remove the homeless and drug addicts from the downtown area are only temporary solutions.

The city reportedly concentrated its efforts on seven intersections in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods in order to spruce things up for APEC, which included a meeting between Biden and Xi. These locations had some of the more concentrated encampments, where people strung out on fentanyl and heroin could reportedly be seen passed out in the streets.

"They started clearing the tents earlier this week, and there is definitely a lot more police presence," South of Market resident and community activist Ricci Lee Wynne told the New York Post. "They've cleared out the tents that were near the Moscone Center on Howard Street, which tells me the city had the capability to do this all along — instead they just do the bare minimum."

Responding to Biden's slip of the tongue, the Chinese foreign ministry said Thursday that the president's rhetoric was extremely wrong and an irresponsible political manipulation.

"There are always ill-intentioned people who try to drive a wedge between China-U.S. relations, which will not succeed," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing.

