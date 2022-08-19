Rep. Randy Weber to Newsmax: Trump Wants 'Transparent' Affidavit

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump wants the details of the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to be "as open" and "transparent as possible."

Weber said on "National Report" that Trump wants the affidavit to be released "as open as possible, he wants it as transparent as possible, he wants it as soon as possible, and we're very disappointed that they've chosen to play games."

When asked if there's a "tipping point" for him in regards to something Trump may have taken from the White House back to his Mar-a-Lago estate, Weber said, "I think the tipping point really, quite frankly, is the method that the FBI upper echelon use.

"The FBI organization in and of itself are good rank-and-file people, but they proved … when they went to spy on Donald Trump, they proved they can't be trusted."

He went on to say: "I think it's almost laughable that they're saying they can't release this affidavit, this warrant because they need to redact the people would who were the informants would be you know, identified. They can redact that information; we want to know what the probable cause here was."

Weber also talked about immigration in Texas and GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to begin busing asylum seekers to New York City and Washington, D.C.

"When I was in the Texas Legislature, we met with the [Executive Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety] Steve McCraw … we had a chance to visit. And back then, in 2009 to 2011, we knew at that point 5,000 Texans had been hurt … pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint, some of the women violated sexually, sexual assault, and their cars still in their homes broken into, businesses looted — 5,000 Texans by illegals who shouldn't even be here. What about the human cost of suffering on the border?"