Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Dems 'Taking Food From American Kids' With Shutdown

Senate Democrats are "taking food from American kids just to make a point" by refusing to pass a continuing resolution and end the ongoing government shutdown, Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Friday, one day before funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is expected to run dry.

"People need to understand that they are willing to take SNAP from 42 million Americans, including children, over a demand that we give health insurance to illegal immigrants," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"Think of the insanity of that — hurting American children because you have a fetish with illegals," Fine added. "It's wrong, and it's only because they're mad at the president, who is doing an extraordinary job that, frankly, we ought to be grateful for."

The blame for the crisis lies squarely with Senate Democrats, said Fine, arguing that they are prolonging the shutdown for political reasons rather than policy differences.

"That's not up to me," he said. "That's up to Senate Democrats," he added, noting that their refusal to pass a continuing resolution is "taking food from American kids just to make a point."

Fine said President Donald Trump has gone "to great lengths" to minimize the shutdown's impact, including efforts to keep the military and essential federal employees paid.

The congressman is introducing legislation to bar both legal and illegal immigrants from receiving SNAP benefits, and said Friday that participating in the program should be a temporary measure, not a lifestyle.

"SNAP is supposed to help you when you're in a pinch," he said. "It's not supposed to be a way of life, and it's not supposed to be a dependency."

Fine concluded that Democrats' focus on opposing Trump has gone too far.

"Democrats did this because they're obsessed with stopping the greatest president of my lifetime," he said. "It's ridiculous. People see through it."

Fine added that "they're hurting air traffic controllers, they're hurting military workers, they're hurting little kids who need SNAP in order to not stay hungry."

"People see the insanity, and frankly, I think Halloween would be a great day for the Democrats to say we're over it, [that] 'We're coming back to work. The horror show is over.'"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com