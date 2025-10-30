Rep. Fine to Newsmax: SNAP Is a Way of Life for Too Many

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., delivered a sharp critique of the federal food-stamp program, telling Newsmax on Thursday that he has introduced new legislation aimed at tightening eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Fine argued that SNAP, once a safety net for struggling Americans, has devolved into "a way of life, an entitlement to too many people."

He announced that he has introduced a bill to disqualify noncitizens from receiving SNAP benefits, emphasizing that taxpayer money should support citizens in genuine need.

"We spend $6 billion a year that we borrowed from American children and grandchildren to give to foreigners," Fine said. "That's what a disgrace these programs have become."

Fine framed his proposal as a moral and fiscal necessity, insisting that the federal government can no longer afford to ignore ballooning welfare costs.

"Keep in mind, every dollar that is spent on SNAP is borrowed from our children," he said. "None of it is paid for.

"And so, we're going to ruin the country for the next generation if we're not willing to make the hard decisions today."

He also criticized how SNAP funds are being used, arguing that the program has drifted far from its original intent.

"The number one product people use on food stamps? It's soda, sugary soda," Fine said.

"So, these programs have become gifts for Big Food to make people unhealthy, and obviously, it's ruining the society, the culture of the people who get it because they don't understand they're being given a gift from taxpayers. They come to believe they actually deserve it."

Fine suggested that the misuse of SNAP funds not only burdens taxpayers but also perpetuates poor health habits and a mindset of dependence.

"You can use SNAP at most convenience stores. You can use it at seafood markets," he said.

"I mean, this should be for people who, if they don't get it, they're going to starve to death. And the problem is this has become a way of life, an entitlement to too many people."

The congressman stressed that his efforts to reform the system are just beginning.

"If we don't fix this as a country, we're not going to have a country to live in," Fine warned.

"So, I'm determined to focus on it. I'm starting with the foreigners, but I won't just stop there."

