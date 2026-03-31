Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Iran Conflict 'Over in Days or Weeks'

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax that he believes the end of the military conflict with Iran is near.

Fine told "American Agenda" on Tuesday, "My belief is we're measuring this in days or weeks, not months."

He said Americans should remember that President Donald Trump outlined his objectives in ordering military strikes against Iran to primarily focus on Iran's nuclear weapons capabilities.

"Our goal," said Fine, "always has been simply making sure that Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon [and] to make sure they cannot develop a missile that can deliver that nuclear weapon to us.

"Once we've achieved our objectives, this can come to an end."

Fine laid out a multilayered strategy he said is still in the works.

"[The U.S. is] continuing to degrade their military," he said, "but also discussing with what remains of the regime to see if we can bring this in for a landing and end the hostilities."

Responding to the possibility of American ground forces sent in on Iranian territory, Fine said it's Trump's decision. "I don't have as much access to information as the president does," said Fine, "and so I trust his judgment implicitly."

"If that's something that he thinks is necessary, then I would support it. But I don't know that he thinks that it is necessary," he added.

Fine said he hopes that the few people left in Iran with leadership capacity will see the light. "Hopefully, people are going to come to the conclusion that being bombed and killed is not a good long-term solution and that we aren't going to put up with this any longer."

Fine offered that while prices for things like gasoline have risen since the conflict began, things could have been far worse. "A nuclear weapon landing in Washington or New York or Miami," said Fine, "would be a whole lot worse, and that's what we're up against."

Fine pointed to the mission of the radical Islamist regime that he says "for 47 years has tried to do two things: build a nuclear weapon and build the capability to deliver that nuclear weapon to the United States. That's simply not something we can afford to allow to happen."

In some of the most recent strikes on Tuesday, U.S. and Israeli forces hit military facilities in central Iran after Trump threatened to blow up the country's oil and energy plants unless Iran surrendered.

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