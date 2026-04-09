Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Iran Ceasefire Hinges on Nuclear Concessions

The durability of a fragile ceasefire with Iran will depend on whether Tehran agrees to abandon its nuclear ambitions, Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Thursday, warning that the Trump administration is giving the regime a limited window to comply.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," the Florida Republican said President Donald Trump has made clear that Iran must give up both its nuclear weapons program and any capability to deliver such weapons to the United States.

"I think it comes down to the regime's fear for their own safety," Fine said. "President Trump's made it very clear they can submit or die."

Fine said Iran has indicated a willingness to meet those demands, but he questioned whether the regime can be trusted, describing the next two weeks as a critical test period.

"They can't have a nuclear weapon, and they can't have the ability to deliver that nuclear weapon to the United States," he said. "We'll see what happens over the next two weeks. He's giving them one final chance."

The congressman added that U.S. officials are closely monitoring Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"We know where the nuclear material is. We know what their scientists are working on," Fine said. "We'll see if they're actually willing to do it."

Fine suggested the ceasefire may be aimed at stabilizing key global shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, while negotiations continue.

"I think he's trying to buy some time, get the strait open, which I fully support, and we'll see what happens," he said.

Looking ahead, Fine said the administration's objective is for Iran to hand over its nuclear materials and halt missile development.

"They say, hey, here's our nuclear material," he said. "They don't have that much of it. We know where it is. Here it is. And they stand down trying to create a nuclear missile to deliver that nuclear weapon to the United States."

Fine also criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats who are calling for a vote on the War Powers Act, as well as efforts to challenge Trump's actions on Iran.

"Democrats have been clear about what they care about," Fine said. "What they don't care about is Americans."

In addition, Fine renewed criticism of New York City's mayor, calling his policies dangerous and reiterating his belief that the mayor should face deportation over alleged issues tied to his citizenship application.

"I believe he lied when he applied for citizenship," Fine said. "If you violate those, you're supposed to be deported."

Fine said the administration has already begun stricter enforcement, pointing to revoked visas for individuals tied to Iran.

"We're now beginning that process of mass deportations, not only of illegals, but people who were here supposedly illegally, legally, but under false pretenses," he said.

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