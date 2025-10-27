Rep. Fine to Newsmax: 'Barbarians No Longer at the Gate; They're Inside'

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax he has reservations about many people granted citizenship over the past three decades.

"The barbarians are no longer at the gate. They're inside," Fine said on "American Agenda" Monday.

Fine said New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani should be among the first to be reviewed.

"Look, it is clear with much of what I have read that he did not meet the definition to gain citizenship," he said, adding that evidence points to widespread immigration fraud in the U.S. in recent years.

"And given that we've seen an investigation in Minneapolis where they looked at 1,000 people and they found 500 engaged in immigration fraud, I think we need to look and see who was allowed to come into this country."

The result of failing to meet citizenship qualifications, he said, is embedded in U.S. immigration law.

"And if they do not share our values, and they were not honest, they need to be sent home. And I think that starts with Mamdani," he said.

Fine said the control of immigration in the U.S. went downhill the past 30 years, and that needs to stop.

"I think Democrats got us so focused on illegal immigration, we weren't looking at all of the people who are coming here who do not share our values, who do not want to integrate into our society and do not want to assimilate," he said.

He said Mamdani's campaign promises indicate he doesn't want to follow American values. "Mamdani, having just moved here eight years ago, is a great example of that."

Fine began his push on the citizenship reviews with a post on social media a week ago when he said, "We have clearly suffered from massive naturalization fraud."

Fine claimed, "People ... swore an oath to America but clearly came to destroy it. It is time to go back and review every naturalization of the past 30 years, starting with Mamdani, [Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan] Omar … and where fraud is found, denaturalize and deport."

He added, "If you look at the radical left, they aren't socialists, they are communists. They want to take away private property.

"These people don't believe in America."

Mamdani responded Saturday on MSNBC, asking, "In a moment where Americans across the country are deeply fearful of whether they can afford the basic dignities of life, be it health care, be it groceries, be it their rent, the focus of the Republican Party is to try and denaturalize the Muslim guy that won the New York City Democratic primary with the most votes in our city's history?"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com