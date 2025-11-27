Rep. Fine to Newsmax: America 'Reaping What We Sowed' on Immigration

Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax that Americans are paying the price for the failed open borders and immigration policies of Democrats.

The Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Newsline" on Thursday that former President Joe Biden "opened the floodgates to immigrants, legal and illegal, from all over the world."

He accused the Biden administration of "giving refugee status to people who didn't deserve it, not caring who came across the border, and importing them by the hundreds of thousands."

He said only the Democrats appeared to have ignored the potential downfall. "And we're now reaping what we sowed."

Fine said the attack by an Afghan national on National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday is a prime example of the results of failed immigration controls.

As he spoke on Newsmax, two West Virginia National Guard soldiers were clinging to life after being attacked by the handgun-wielding migrant who ambushed them just a short distance from the White House.

"People want to focus on what happened in Washington," said Fine. "But I'm thinking about six months ago, an Egyptian Muslim refugee throwing flames on Jews in Colorado.

"This is an endemic problem that is the result of horrific policy that we now have to deal with."

Fine said that emotions are running high. "And I'm angry, and I think every American should be angry as well."

He said the idea that immigration support personnel could even do a thorough job determining if potential immigrants will be friendly to America or not is a delusion.

"How do you know what is in someone's mind and what is in someone's heart? I think, to some degree, the whole notion of vetting is a flawed theory. You can't know what these people believe. They're not going to say, Hey, I hate America, and I want to walk up to two people and shoot them in the head."

Fine added that America needs to root out any and all immigrants who do not appreciate America for the great nation that it is and "send them all home."

