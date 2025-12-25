Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Bar Immigration Until Security Is Fixed

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that legal immigration should be halted until security and fraud concerns have been addressed, arguing that the system is being exploited and that Americans are shouldering the cost.

Fine made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" as lawmakers and prosecutors continue to spotlight public assistance fraud cases, including an expanding investigation in Minnesota that has drawn national attention.

Asked about legislation aimed at protecting the country from fraud, Fine tied the issue to federal spending and immigration policy.

"Look, the fact of the matter is, we're borrowing $1 trillion a year that we don't have, and we shouldn't be giving that money to foreigners," he said.

"We've focused for years on illegal immigrants and the damage they do to the country. But the fact of the matter is, these aren't the legal immigrants of 100 years ago who came to America for freedom and opportunity."

"Now we're faced with immigrants like these folks from Somalia who just came here to see how much free stuff they can get, whether it's legal or scam. I think we need to cut off all welfare for all immigrants.

"Americans only. No more borrowing from our kids to give free stuff to foreigners," he added.

Fine's remarks came as federal prosecutors last week announced new charges against six more defendants accused of defrauding public assistance programs in Minnesota, including two men alleged to have come to the state specifically to exploit the system.

The indictments are part of a sweeping investigation that has resulted in charges against more than 90 people accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars.

The scandal has placed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz under scrutiny and prompted criticism from President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors say the latest cases involve housing assistance and autism services, while a separate pandemic-era food aid fraud case remains ongoing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson has said the state faces unusually large losses, citing 14 Medicaid programs flagged for significant fraud problems and warning that total losses could reach into the billions.

Fine was also asked about his call to stop legal immigration in the wake of a deadly shooting of National Guard troops and what immediate changes he believes Congress should pursue.

"Well, I think immediately we need to stop it all, all legal immigration of any kind, because clearly it's out of control," he said.

"People coming here on tourist visas, protesting the country, people claiming that they're refugees, but then scamming the system and going on vacation to the countries they supposedly fled from, people coming and taking American jobs.

"We need to restructure our legal immigration system to only allow people who love America share American values, want to add value and assimilate to America, and don't want any free stuff," he added.

"So we need to stop it ... and then we need to rebuild the system so the right kinds of people are coming here, not those who hate America and want to rip off America."

