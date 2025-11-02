Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Stop Funding 'Free Stuff' for Immigrants

The United States is borrowing money to fund benefits for immigrants, including those here illegally, and liberal policies have created a generation dependent on government handouts, according to Rep. Randy Fine, Sunday on Newsmax.

"We don't have a choice," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "Keep in mind we are paying for this with borrowed money, so liberals aren't even taxing people to do it."

"That's why we have a $1 trillion deficit," he added. "And it's not just illegals getting these benefits, it's also legal immigrants getting these benefits."

Fine said the country has abandoned earlier standards of self-reliance and responsibility for newcomers.

"If you want to come to America for freedom and opportunity, that's a discussion I'm willing to have," he said. "But if you're coming here, whether it's legally or illegally, to get free stuff, you ought to stay home."

"Immigrants ought to be self-reliant," he continued. "If they aren't, we shouldn't be letting them into our country."

He recalled how his own family had to prove financial independence when they immigrated.

"My parents, when they came to this country, needed a guarantor," Fine said. "Basically, it was my aunt's husband who had to sign on the dotted line so you wouldn't become a burden on the government."

"And then if, God forbid, they were a burden, that he had to actually be the one to support them," he said. "Thank God it never came to that case."

Fine said liberal policies "led to bad policy — a lot of boo hoo hoo." He added, "I feel bad for people, but not actually thinking about the consequences of it."

"Not thinking about the cost, the fraud, and the fact that you are going to make certain people reliant on the government for life," he said.

He added that no one is "entitled" to government aid.

"That is a gift that is given to you by your fellow taxpayers because you are unable to care for yourself," Fine said.

Turning to growing antisemitism in politics and media, Fine said he denounced conservative commentator Tucker Carlson as "the most dangerous antisemite in America" during remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition after Carlson's recent interview with Nick Fuentes.

He also declared that his office will "no longer have anything to do with the Heritage Foundation" after its president, Kevin Roberts, refused to condemn Carlson.

"There was a time when the left only had a couple of antisemites in it," Fine said. "They were always dumb, but they weren't antisemitic."

"They didn't do anything about the problem," he said. "And now they've been captured by people like me."

"I'm not willing to let that happen to the Republican Party," he added. "So we need to call evil by its name. And that's what I did yesterday."

Fine said some of the antisemitic rhetoric now appearing on the right may be motivated by both money and resentment.

"People like Tucker, who used to be great champions of Jews and the American-Israeli relationship, having this about-face — I think he's paid, and I think that's a big part of it," he said.

"But I also think there are people who are unhappy with their lives," he continued. "Unfortunately, in the world in which we live, when your life is not the way you want it to be, you look for someone to blame, and the Jews are an easy target."

