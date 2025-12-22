Rep. Fine to Newsmax: 'Ban' Welfare for Immigrants

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that people like Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., do not belong in the United States and certainly do not belong in Congress.

Fine appeared on "Finnerty" to discuss his motion to expel Omar from Congress, claiming the Somali-born representative engaged in immigration fraud and is covering up Medicaid fraud.

"We've got to ask ourselves, why do we want a community in this country where 80% of the people who've been here for decades are on welfare, and they're stealing billions of dollars?" Fine said.

"I want Ilhan Omar to lead the transit back home of all of these people," Fine said.

He wants a thorough investigation into any alleged fraud Omar committed, especially after it was revealed that 50% of Somalis in Minnesota engaged in immigration fraud to get their citizenship.

"There's clearly a culture, whether it's immigration fraud or Medicaid fraud or welfare fraud with this community," Fine said.

"And think about it, look at where they're coming from," Fine added. "I mean, that's the culture of the place they've come from."

"We need to get to the bottom of it with Ilhan Omar," Fine continued. "And if it turns out she lied, then she needs to be sent home."

The Florida congressman said too many people are immigrating to the United States simply for free stuff.

"I've introduced a bill that would ban all legal immigrants from welfare," Fine said. "Not just illegal, but legal, because you should not be coming here and then asking our children and our grandchildren to go into debt to give you free things."

"If you want free stuff, stay home. If you want to come here for freedom and opportunity, if you love America, if you share our values, if you want to go to work, and you want to add value, that's a discussion that we can have," Fine added.

"But if you hate America, if you want to change America, if you don't share our values, and you don't want to assimilate, and you're just here to see how much free stuff you can get, stay where you're from," Fine continued.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com