Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Want Rep. Omar Deported, Not 'Attacked or Hurt'

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., on Newsmax Wednesday condemned an attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., while also blaming Omar and other Democrats for rhetoric he said has contributed to escalating tensions as protests and federal agents clash in Minneapolis over immigration enforcement.

"I want Ilhan Omar to be deported and denaturalized," Fine said on "Wake Up America" on Wednesday. "But I don't want her to be attacked or hurt."

A man sprayed Omar with an unidentified liquid during a town hall Tuesday in Minneapolis as she was calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to either "resign or face impeachment."

The man was arrested, and Omar said she was not injured.

Fine said political violence is unacceptable, but he accused Democrats of labeling violent conduct as peaceful protest.

He pointed to reports of objects being thrown at federal officers, saying that "attacking a representative of the federal government, whether it's a congresswoman or law enforcement, is not peaceful."

Fine also defended the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and called for sustained enforcement in Minnesota, saying "you can't relent."

He accused Democrats of resisting deportations after what he described as a clear 2024 election mandate for tougher immigration policy.

Asked about concerns from some Republicans about Noem's handling of the situation, Fine said more federal agents should be sent, and the government should continue operations despite public pressure.

"We have to do whatever we have to do to round them up and send them home," he said, referring to people in the country illegally.

Fine also warned that Democrats' opposition to immigration enforcement could trigger a partial federal government shutdown, saying it would not affect Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding but could hit agencies like FEMA and airport security.

"You can see the Democrats' fetish for illegal immigrants," Fine said.

"Remember, they shut down the government for 43 days last year because they were determined to give free healthcare to illegal immigrants. We said no to that, and now they don't even want us to deport them."

