Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Only 'Surrender of Hamas' Will End Crisis

The only way to end the crisis in Gaza is "the unconditional surrender of Hamas," Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday.

On Thursday, U.S. Middle East peace envoy Steve Witkoff said the Trump administration has decided to bring its team home from Gaza ceasefire talks for consultations.

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff said in a post on X. "We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home."

Fine said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," "What they're counting on is countries like France and apologists like [Rep.] Ilhan Omar to put pressure on Israel to basically surrender and allow Hamas to stay in power.

"There's only one solution to this crisis, and that is the unconditional surrender of Hamas. And we have to stand with Israel while they do everything necessary to make that happen."

Also on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize Palestine as a state.

Fine said that's an example of how "France has fallen."

"They've allowed Muslim terrorists to immigrate to their country in record amounts. It's crazy. I think what France is doing is dangerous. And I think that's why you see us not be able to get a deal with Hamas. They see that idiots like Macron come to their aid to basically call on Israel to surrender," he said.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.

