Rep. Randy Fine to Newsmax: Dems Choose Migrants Over Troops

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., on Friday accused Democrats of prioritizing illegal immigrants over members of the U.S. military during the ongoing government shutdown, telling Newsmax that their actions are an "abomination."

"I think Democrats know who it's affecting, and I think they just don't care," the Florida Republican said on "Wake Up America Early." "I think the priority is giving illegal immigrants free health insurance. And to hell with the rest of us. I mean, it's an abomination that our military members are not getting paid while Democrat politicians continue to cash their checks."

He said the shutdown has come down to a Democrat demand for "$200 billion over the next 10 years to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants in return for paying soldiers for the next seven weeks."

Fine announced he will withhold his congressional salary until the shutdown is resolved. "American politicians should serve Americans and not foreigners. And that's what we're seeing on the Democratic side," he said.

The congressman pointed to past debate pledges from Democrats to expand government health benefits to undocumented immigrants, arguing that the party's position has not changed. He added that Democrats fundamentally reject the premise of illegal immigration.

"I believe they live in a delusional world where if you want to come here, you should be able to come here and get whatever you want. So I think they reject the premise of the idea of illegal immigrants," he said.

Calling it "morally bankrupt" and "a violation of their oath of office," Fine said the only money that should be spent on illegal immigrants is "to send them home."

Fine also compared Democrats' denials to debates in Florida over transgender surgery for minors, which he pushed to ban.

"It started with, 'Oh, it doesn't ever happen.' And then it's, 'Well, it does happen.' But when it happens, it's good and on and on and on," he said. "So this is part of the left-wing playbook, is just to deny the truth."

