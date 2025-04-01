GOP Candidate to Newsmax: Trump Agenda at Stake in Fla.

A Republican candidate for Congress in Florida told Newsmax on Tuesday the congressional seat he wants to win is critical for the agenda of President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Randy Fine told the "The Chris Salcedo Show": "Well, with only a few seats separating us from them [Democrats], we need every Republican on deck to make sure President Trump's agenda gets through. And our election is going great, but we need every conservative, every Trump supporter who lives in this district to go to vote, to RandyFine.com, find their precinct, and go vote."

In the final hours of the Tuesday voting in the special election for the 6th Congressional District seat he seeks, Fine said voters have a clear choice between his conservative positions and those of his opponent, Democrat Josh Weil.

"Well, look, my opponent describes himself as a proud socialist. His major endorsement was [from] Bernie Sanders. He doesn't believe in defunding the police. He believes in disarming the police. I mean, it is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs stuff. President Trump on Thursday called him a lunatic, and he's right," he said.

Fine says it still comes down to maintaining the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. "This guy has promised to help Democrats take the majority and impeach President Trump on day one. We can't let that happen."

