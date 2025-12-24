Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Nix Filibuster on Must-Pass Bills

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Senate filibuster should not apply to must-pass legislation.

He argued that the procedural rule allows the minority party to block the majority party when not in power and block essential budget measures.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Fine questioned the continued use of the Senate filibuster for must-pass legislation.

Asked about eliminating the filibuster as Democrats oppose changes to Affordable Care Act subsidies, he said: "Well, I think it's something worth considering, particularly for must-pass bills.

"The minority party should not have the power to keep the government closed for whatever reason they want.

"And so for things like a budget that have to be passed to keep the government open, there's no reason the filibuster should exist."

Under Senate rules, most legislation faces a 60-vote threshold to end debate, allowing a unified minority to block bills from advancing even when a simple majority supports them.

Both parties have used the procedure to stall or stop legislation, depending on which side holds power.

Democrats relied heavily on the filibuster in President Donald Trump's first term, blocking GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

Several repeal bills failed after Democrats and a small number of Republicans withheld support, keeping the 60-vote threshold out of reach, Reuters reported.

Republicans later used the filibuster in 2021 to block the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, preventing Democrats from reaching the votes needed to advance the legislation.

Trump has recently criticized the filibuster using metaphorical language, urging Republicans to eliminate the rule if necessary to advance legislation.

Speaking during the ongoing funding and budget debates, Trump said Republicans should be willing to eliminate the filibuster rather than allow the minority party to block core government functions.

"Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!'" Trump recently posted on Truth Social.

While Senate leaders in both parties have historically defended the filibuster as a guardrail for minority rights, pressure continues to build over whether it should apply to budget and government funding measures.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

