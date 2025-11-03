Rep. Fine to Newsmax: GOP Must Stand Against Antisemitism

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that the Republican Party must "stand up against" antisemitism.

Fine said on "Newsline" that antisemitism is "coming to our own party, and we have to stand up against it."

He said at the weekend Republican Jewish Coalition conference that he was compelled to speak out against conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

"And I called Tucker Carlson the most dangerous antisemite on the right because people remember the Tucker Carlson of five years ago who was an extraordinary asset and value of the conservative movement," the congressman said.

Fine said Carlson has changed dramatically and "fallen prey to this delusional darkness, which is basically America last, in which he demonizes President [Donald] Trump, American Jews, Israel — everything we do — and stands with countries like China, Iran, and Russia."

Carlson came under intense scrutiny over the past week for interviewing Nick Fuentes, a political agitator who is known for aligning with white nationalist and antisemitic views.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said he did not agree with Fuentes' views but said going the route of imposing cancel culture was inappropriate.

Fine said he can't disagree more.

"I announced that my office was canceling an event that we were doing with Heritage this week, and we're not working with Heritage any longer," he said.

Fine added that there comes a time to pick a side, and "if you want to stand with the modern-day leader of the Hitler Youth, then I'm going to stand against you."

He said that the apparent rise of antisemitic positions among America's conservatives is noteworthy. "So it's become very dangerous."

On Sunday, Fine reposted a graphic from Fuentes carrying the text "Team Hitler."

Fine wrote in response, "400,000 Americans died to defeat Team Hitler. You are the very definition of America Last."

