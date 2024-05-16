Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Scientist Affirms Gain-of-Function in Wuhan

In a Wednesday interview on Newsmax, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of evading responsibility for funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing revelations from a prominent scientist and ongoing investigations.

Paul spoke out, alleging significant findings regarding the origins of COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci's role in funding gain-of-function research.

"This is a really big deal," Paul emphasized during his appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Ralph Baric is a scientist, one of the world's leading scientists on coronavirus," he continued. "He was a collaborator with the Wuhan lab for many, many years and also a collaborator with EcoHealth and Peter Daszak. He intimately knows about this research and the very research that Anthony Fauci still says is not gain-of-function. Ralph Baric, scientist and coronavirus expert, says, 'unequivocally, absolutely this was gain-of-function research.'"

Paul went on to scrutinize Fauci's continuing denial, asserting, "So, you have this bureaucrat Anthony Fauci in charge of the money spigot who is not really a researcher in this, but saying adamantly that it wasn't gain-of-function. Why does he say that? Because he wants to escape responsibility for having funded research and for having made the terrible decision to fund research that led to a pandemic that killed millions of people."

Paul further criticized Fauci's stance on the worthiness of the research at Wuhan.

"A pandemic could occur, but the knowledge would be worth the risk of a pandemic." he said, adding, "I would say the families of millions of people who lost loved ones would beg to differ that this knowledge wasn't worth the risk."

Regarding the lack of Democratic opposition to Wuhan funding, Paul remarked, "It's amazing to me that we've had virtually no Democrats step forward and criticize this."

However, he acknowledged some Democrats' actions in the House COVID committee, noting their advocacy to cease funding for EcoHealth.

"The House committee has said that they should be debarred or prevented from getting any more NIH grants. And now we have the Biden administration, actually, finally doing something after three years of us complaining, he added.

He welcomed the Biden administration's decision to prohibit further taxpayer funding for EcoHealth, stating, "It's about time."

Paul underscored ongoing efforts to uncover evidence, mentioning meetings with the House COVID committee and revelations from Freedom of Information Act requests.

"Some of the most damning things that implicate Anthony Fauci are actually, in his own words through Freedom of Information Act, looking at his own emails that admit that this actually was gain of function research," he concluded.

