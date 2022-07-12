Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Biden Begging Saudis for Oil Makes US Look Foolish, Weak

The U.S. used to have pro-energy policies, but we are now dependent on the Middle East for oil, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., asserted on Tuesday on Newsmax.

''We have reverted back to the same old standard,'' Paul told ''Eric Bolling The Balance.'' ''The Democrats hate the oil and gas industry. They hate the production of it locally, they're happy to go beg for it in Saudi Arabia, but we’ve got lots of it.''

The U.S. has more oil and gas underground in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska than it would need to import from the Middle East, and it would ''easily make up for any oil and gas that we ever need from any other country if we just drilled in one section of Alaska,'' Paul said.

He added that President Joe Biden ''going to beg'' Saudi Arabia for oil makes the United States look ''foolish'' and ''weak,'' and that the government should have immediately approved pipelines and given drilling permits.

Paul faces Democratic nominee Charles Booker in the Nov. 8 general election.

