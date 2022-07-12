×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rand paul | saudi arabia | oil | energy

Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Biden Begging Saudis for Oil Makes US Look Foolish, Weak

(Newsmax/''Eric Bolling The Balance'')

By    |   Tuesday, 12 July 2022 09:40 PM EDT

The U.S. used to have pro-energy policies, but we are now dependent on the Middle East for oil, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., asserted on Tuesday on Newsmax.

''We have reverted back to the same old standard,'' Paul told ''Eric Bolling The Balance.'' ''The Democrats hate the oil and gas industry. They hate the production of it locally, they're happy to go beg for it in Saudi Arabia, but we’ve got lots of it.''

The U.S. has more oil and gas underground in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska than it would need to import from the Middle East, and it would ''easily make up for any oil and gas that we ever need from any other country if we just drilled in one section of Alaska,'' Paul said. 

He added that President Joe Biden ''going to beg'' Saudi Arabia for oil makes the United States look ''foolish'' and ''weak,'' and that the government should have immediately approved pipelines and given drilling permits.

Paul faces Democratic nominee Charles Booker in the Nov. 8 general election.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The U.S. used to have pro-energy policies, but we are now dependent on the Middle East for oil, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., asserted on Tuesday on Newsmax.
rand paul, saudi arabia, oil, energy
222
2022-40-12
Tuesday, 12 July 2022 09:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved