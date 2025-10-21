Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: 'Persistent Critic of Overspending'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he was not invited to the Senate Republican luncheon at the White House — but said he took no offense, joking that it was "good to know" he was still on the president's mind.

"You know, I don't know why I wasn't invited, but it's good to know that I was still on the mind of the president," Paul said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Even though I wasn't there, he was still thinking about me — because I am, maybe, you know, a persistent critic of overspending."

Paul was referencing Trump's comments to the Senate delegation earlier in the day.

"[Paul] automatically votes no on everything," Trump said in his remarks. "He thinks it's good politics."

Paul, who has long positioned himself as one of Congress' most outspoken fiscal hawks, has drawn criticism from within his own party for voting against the Republican-led continuing resolution (CR) aimed at reopening the government all but three times. The Kentucky senator has repeatedly argued that both major parties are driving the U.S. deeper into unsustainable debt.

"There are two spending alternatives," Paul said. "The Republican spending alternative, which would add about $2 trillion in debt next year. And the Democrat perspective, which would add $3 trillion. So it isn't that I'm for one or the other — I'm for neither. I think both of them add too much debt."

Paul said he is promoting his own proposal, previously known as the "Penny Plan Budget," which aimed to balance the federal budget over five years by cutting one cent from every dollar in federal spending. He reintroduced the measure last month as the "Six Penny Plan," which would reduce projected spending by six cents on every dollar.

He also predicted the government would reopen soon, arguing that the current GOP proposal mirrors the spending levels Democrats supported late last year.

"The Republican proposal — the continuing resolution — is the Biden spending levels from December of 2024," Paul said. "So this is an identical bill to something all of the Democrats voted for in December of 2024. So it's hard really to understand any logic why the Democrats wouldn't ultimately vote for this."

Paul added that such bipartisan spending deals are a hallmark of Washington gridlock.

"Typically, the way these things end is the big-government Republicans vote for the spending with most of the Democrats," he said. "And so right now they're resisting. But I think their resolve will weaken over time."

