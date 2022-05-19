Rand Paul to Newsmax: Ukraine Aid Package Not 'Wise'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Thursday told Newsmax that sending a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine isn’t “wise,” despite the country’s ongoing fight against a Russian invasion.

Paul said on “National Report” that the deficit places the United States in a tough position: “I think my main concern is that we don't have the $40 billion. We're running a debt over the last two years over $6 trillion … so we don't have $40 billion.

"What we have to do is we borrow that money from China, or the Federal Reserve prints it up, and then we send it to Ukraine. But what this does is cause more inflation in our country because we're borrowing more money. So I just don't think it's wise.”

He added, "If people thought this was really important, there are a couple of ways that could have been paid for … if all Americans want to send that money to Ukraine, we could have had a $500 tax on everybody's income."

Paul said, “That would have been an honest way. You say to all America, We're sending this money, and here's the tax. You owe the bill for this. And I think it would have been wildly unpopular."

The Kentucky Republican went on to say, "You could have also taken this from another part of the budget that you think is less important. That would be setting priorities. So, I'm not against the legislature setting priorities, and if it really is in our national security interest [then] take it from somewhere else in the budget. But instead we just borrow it like everything else around here," which Paul said, "will provoke more inflation."

