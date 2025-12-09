Sen. Paul to Newsmax: I Want Healthcare 'Group Policy' Buying Power

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax that Americans would benefit greatly from his healthcare policy plan based on group buying power.

The senator told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday, "I'm proposing that we let people buy their insurance through a co-op or a collective."

He said the purchasing power through large groups could be a game-changer for healthcare in America.

"For example, Costco has 44 million members. Sam's Club has millions of members. Amazon has millions of users," he said.

Paul claims tapping into group buying power will make a difference.

"If you were able to join a group like that, one person would buy a big group policy for everyone. I think they would be able to sit down with big insurance and negotiate lower rates," he said. "So what we would do is enable the marketplace, enable capitalism to work by empowering people joining together to have leverage of size to bid down prices."

The senator also proposes that many health-related items should be included in a new national plan.

"The other thing my plan would do is let everybody have a health savings account. Right now, only 10% of the insurance plans sold in our country have health savings accounts. I'd make it 100%," he said.

Paul says the benefits could be life-changing for millions of Americans and the savings accounts could pay for healthy behaviors like gyms, diets, and vitamins.

"There's a lot of wellness things that we could allow," he said.

Beyond that, Paul said, "We should expand the limits of what you can put in your health savings account. And my plan, the best part of my plan, is it costs nothing. No taxpayer money."

The Kentucky Republican said the plan is simple and would be effective.

"All we're doing is legalizing things and allowing the marketplace to work," he said.

Most of the other plans to change healthcare in America are too limited and would not have the impact that his plan provides.

"Some of the Republicans want to take the Obamacare money, the subsidies, and instead of giving it directly to the insurance companies, give it to the people in their health savings account, and then they would spend it on insurance," he said.

Not good enough, said Paul. "To me, that's just a pit stop. And that's Obamacare lite."

New healthcare enrollments as of Monday appear to show a continued need for medical care coverage despite pending premium increases.

The number of Americans enrolling in Affordable Care Act coverage for 2026 is slightly higher than at the same point last year, according to new federal data, even as expiring subsidies are expected to raise costs for many consumers.

Early figures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services appear to run counter to predictions that higher premiums would cause a large drop in marketplace participation.

Analysts note the data reflects only early sign-ups, and total enrollment could still decline by the time open enrollment ends.

