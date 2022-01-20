Sen. Paul to Newsmax: Dems Telling a 'Big Lie' on Voter Suppression

The Senate Republicans' win against Democrats who wanted to stop the filibuster was also a winning vote for the United States and for "those of us who believe in liberty," Sen. Rand Paul said on Newsmax on Thursday.

He added that Democrats are telling a "big lie" when they say minority votes are being suppressed.

"There is no suppression of the vote in our country," the Kentucky Republican argued on Newsmax's "National Report." "We should be thankful for that."

His comments come after President Joe Biden, in his lengthy Wednesday press conference, said that if the voting bill is not passed, that would undermine democracy by hindering people from voting.

Paul called that a "big lie" from Democrats.

"[They] want to change the law so people don't have to show identification to vote by mail so they can harvest the ballots of Democrats at the expense of the rest of the public," said Paul. "It's all about power politics, and it's shameless."

Biden, he added, "stirs the racial tensions and encourages sort of racial animosity by saying that someone is preventing people to vote because of the color of their skin," and that, he said, is "a lie."

"It is also is dangerous to the country because he's sort of urging people to say, Oh my goodness, it's not legitimate. You can't vote."

Paul added that the Supreme Court examined the issue of voting in the South.

"They found that African-Americans voted in a percentage equal to [that of] whites or higher than whites in Alabama, Mississippi, or South Carolina," said Paul. "In 2020 more people voted than have ever voted as far as a percentage of our population, so everything they're saying is a lie."

Meanwhile, the filibuster vote was a national victory, said Paul, because the Senate procedure is needed as it "slows down legislation. It means that you have to have a significant consensus to get it."

Paul also pointed out that when Republicans were in the majority and then-President Donald Trump was in office, Democrats insisted on keeping the filibuster to keep Trump-favored legislation from passing.

"[This is] such a naked sort of, you know, grasping for power on the Democrat side," said Paul.

He also said it is "insulting" that the Democrats are comparing Republicans to Democrats like George Wallace and Bull Connor, two people well known as segregationists.

"Those are Democrats," said Paul. "That's the history of the Democratic Party. Jim Crow in the South was foisted on us by Democrats."

Paul also said that he thinks Democrats will be "judged harshly" for trying to stop the filibuster, because of the "degree of hypocrisy" involved.

Biden also during his press conference, commented on the threat being posed to Ukraine, using the words "minor incursion" and bringing a clarification from White House press secretary Jen Psaki that if any Russian troops invaded Ukraine, the United States would take action.

"I think it's a mistake to telegraph every action you would do to your adversaries in advance because it might encourage actions that you don't want," said Paul. "It was a huge mistake.

"I think it shows that President Biden may not be capable of doing spontaneous or extemporaneous speaking, so I think he's still able to read notes and it might be fine for him to read from prepared remarks, but I think it's a big mistake for him to speak extemporaneously.

"It may well be dangerous for our country and dangerous for the world because there doesn't seem to be a lot of thoughtfulness going into what comes out of his mouth."

The senator also discussed decisions in England to drop COVID-19 mandates, and in Israel, where studies are showing that a fourth booster shot isn't enough to stop the omicron variant.

"The vaccine no longer prevents transmission," said Paul. "Anybody who wants to mandate a vaccine, they're now wanting to mandate a vaccine that doesn't work, and there is some debate whether it might help you … I think it's a huge mistake in malpractice to be forcing mandates."

