Rand Paul to Newsmax: Biden a 'National Security Risk' After Regime Change Comment

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there is a “great deal of evidence” that President Biden is a “national security risk” following comments he made over the weekend suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin should be ousted from office.

“For God’s sake, this man [Putin] cannot remain in power,” Biden said on Saturday while speaking outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, according to CNN.

Paul condemned the comments and questioned Biden’s fitness for the office during his appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“We have a president who is now saying things that are alarming, that are untrue, but also provocative,” Paul said. “Sending the message to Russia that we’re for regime change could escalate the war could - an irrational opponent could respond - and all of a sudden things could be out of control.”

“They should avoid at all costs letting him speak his mind because I’m not sure his mind is all there to tell you the truth,” he added.

The Kentucky senator also spoke out against the push by White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci to re-implement restrictions over the new omicron BA.2 variant of COVID-19.

“When he [Fauci] opens his mouth, pessimism will spew forth,” said Paul, a licensed ophthalmologist. “But also, that he really doesn’t obey all of the science he claims to be interested in.”

“If you look at the pandemic and look at the actual, objective evidence right now, there is a lower daily incidence of the disease ... then there has been since the very beginning. There’s the lowest hospitalization and the lowest death rate. So, all of the news we have is actually pointing towards that we really should be trying to get back to normal.”

Paul also stated that there is minimal evidence virus mitigation strategies like plexiglass, cloth masks, lockdowns, and mandates slowed the spread of the virus.

“When you look at when the mandates were enforced, and you look at the incidences of the disease, the disease continued to rise even after the mandates. There’s no evidence that the mandates really slowed it down.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch. 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here